Mosimane aims for trophies as he confirms joining UAE club Al Wahda
Image: MT Sports Marketing and Management/Twitter
Pitso Mosimane’s agency MT Sports Marketing and Management has confirmed his appointment at United Arab Emirates (UAE) top-flight club Al Wahda FC, and said the coach’s aim with his new team will be to win trophies.
Al Wahda announced Mosimane would be joining the club late on Saturday night. This keeps the former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Cairo) coach in the Gulf. He was released from his contract by Al-Ahli Saudi last week despite steering the Jeddah-based club to the second tier Yelo League title in 2022-23 and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League.
“MT Sports Marketing and Management representing Pitso Mosimane is thrilled to announce his appointment as head coach of Al Wahda FC in Abu Dhabi,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.
“This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in Mosimane’s illustrious career and represents a new chapter in his journey.
“Mosimane will be heading to the UAE Pro League with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon, and goalkeeper-coach, Hamad Alyami.
“Known for their exceptional leadership, tactical prowess, and ability to inspire players, coach Pitso and his technical team are excited about this new venture and want to bring success to Al Wahda.”
Mosimane’s moves in his coaching career are always strategic and he will be pleased to move back to top-flight football in the UAE Pro League (UPL).
The three-time Caf Champions League winner — with Sundowns and Ahly — will also be keen to pit his wits in Asian continental competition if he can steer Wahda to qualification for the AFC Champions League or Asian Cup Winners’ Cup.
“I am honoured to join Al Wahda as their head coach,” the coach said.
“We are impressed by the club’s vision, ambition and commitment to excellence and together with the talented players and the dedicated staff will strive to achieve greatness.”
MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale said Mosimane’s aim is to bring trophy glory back to the team, which last won the UPL in 2009-10, the President’s Cup in 2016-17 and the League Cup in 2017-18. Al Wahda ended third in the UPL in 2022-23.
“We are proud to have brokered yet another deal for coach Pitso and his technical team. We are confident in their ability to make a significant impact in the UAE,” she said.
“We believe our coaches possess the qualities and expertise necessary to guide Al Wahda to new heights.”
MT Sports said Al Wahda were “founded in 1984 and have won four UPL titles”.
“With coach Pitso and his technical team’s expertise and proven track record the mandate he aims to deliver on is to dominate the UPL and bring championship titles to the ‘Home of Champions’.”
