Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda
Pitso Mosimane has signed with Al Wahda FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League as he continues his love affair with the Gulf region.
This news comes shortly after Mosimane acrimoniously parted ways with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, the club he promoted from the second division Yelo League to the top-flight last season with a game to spare.
Mosimane is expected to join Al Wahda with trusted lieutenants and compatriots Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids who perform various duties behind the scenes.
“Al Wahda Football Club Company announces the completion of contracting procedures with Mr Pitso Mosimane in order to technically lead the first team.
“The club’s board of directors welcomed Mosimane to the home of the champions, wishing him success in meeting the aspirations of the club’s leadership and management and its fans,” read a statement from the club late last night.
The duration of the contract was not immediately available.