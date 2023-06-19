Soccer

'This is our new home'- fans react to Pitso Mosimane’s new club

19 June 2023 - 06:33
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Pitso Mosimane has joined a new club.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fans have weighed in on Pitso Mosimane signing for United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League side Al Wahda FC, with many claiming it is their new favourite team. 

Pitso recently left Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli after revealing he had not been paid for several months. He promoted the team from the second division Yelo League to the top-flight last season. 

He is expected to be joined by his team of Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.

Al Wahda announced his appointment over the weekend.

“Al Wahda Football Club Company announces the completion of contracting procedures with Mr Pitso Mosimane to technically lead the first team.  

“The club’s board of directors welcomed Mosimane to the home of the champions, wishing him success in meeting the aspirations of the club’s leadership and management and its fans.” 

Pitso and Al Wahda shot up the Twitter trends list as excited fans flooded social media in reaction to the move.

While some were disappointed he had not joined Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, others joked they had always been Al Wahda supporters.

Here's a look at some reactions:

