Soccer

'I know nothing about all of that': Chivaviro on joining Chiefs and signing for Richards Bay

01 July 2023 - 17:43 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.
Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has signed for Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Ranga Chivaviro has claimed to have no knowledge of him joining Kaizer Chiefs or signing for Richards Bay. 

This despite his “old club” Marumo Gallants confirming he will be moving to Chiefs after the two clubs reached an agreement. 

“Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” Gallants said in a statement on Friday. 

However, the news of him being acquired by Chiefs have been met with controversy as Richards Bay have also come out to say he is their player after he signed a precontract with them. 

Gallants confirm Chivaviro’s move to Chiefs, Hlanti pens a new deal at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of striker Ranga Chivaviro ahead of the new season.
Sport
1 day ago

Speaking to TimesLIVE briefly on Saturday before he dropped the call, Chivaviro claimed ignorance. 

“I don’t know all of that (about him joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay). I’m just like you, I only saw that (in a statement) yesterday (Friday),” that was all he said before hanging up the phone.

Attempts to get hold of him again were unsuccessful as his phone was off.

Also, attempts to get hold of Richards Bay chair Jomo Biyela and general manager James Dlamini were fruitless. 

But speaking to SABC’s KwaZulu-Natal based radio station Ukhozi FM on Friday, Biyela said they have proof Chivaviro is their player after he signed a precontract with the club from the north of the province. 

EDITORIAL | Chiefs supporters must have a little faith and get behind Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach may not be the big name supporters hoped for, but he deserves a chance
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“We have signed him for two years with an option. We will wait for the club to unveil him and then we will follow protocol,” Biyela said. 

Chiefs are yet to announce the capture of Chivaviro’s signature, but TimesLIVE has been informed the player has been training with the Naturena-based club. 

The 30-year-old scored a total of 17 goals — 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the Confed Cup where Gallants made the semifinals. 

However, his exploits in front of goals were not enough to save the team from relegation. 

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa couldn’t be reached for comment as his phone was off.

Maphosa was sent messages and the story will be updated as soon as his comment becomes available.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Young players who need to play their last season in the PSL and move overseas

The recently ended Premier Soccer League (PSL) season saw several youngsters shine in the big time and show potential for future stardom.
Sport
3 hours ago

Exciting line-up for Orlando Pirates in Spain

During their preseason camp in Spain, Orlando Pirates will face a recently promoted LaLiga team and two other overseas clubs in preparation for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Molefi Ntseki needs to bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs: Gordon Igesund

Former Bafana Bafana coach and four-time Premiership-winning coach Gordon Igesund says new Kaizer Chiefs boss Molefi Ntseki should be given a fair ...
Sport
2 days ago

World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Rapinoe

The World Cup will be a transformational moment for women's sport, US forward Megan Rapinoe said on Tuesday, four years after a bitter pay dispute ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shivambu questions Kaizer Chiefs coaching change, as Gavin Hunt trends over ... Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki needs to bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs: Gordon Igesund Soccer
  3. Pirates star Saleng alleges damaged car put him off before derby defeat Soccer
  4. ‘For a big club like Kaizer Chiefs this is a mismatch’: Lucas Radebe on Molefi ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media