'I know nothing about all of that': Chivaviro on joining Chiefs and signing for Richards Bay

Ranga Chivaviro has claimed to have no knowledge of him joining Kaizer Chiefs or signing for Richards Bay.

This despite his “old club” Marumo Gallants confirming he will be moving to Chiefs after the two clubs reached an agreement.

“Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” Gallants said in a statement on Friday.

However, the news of him being acquired by Chiefs have been met with controversy as Richards Bay have also come out to say he is their player after he signed a precontract with them.