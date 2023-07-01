'I know nothing about all of that': Chivaviro on joining Chiefs and signing for Richards Bay
Ranga Chivaviro has claimed to have no knowledge of him joining Kaizer Chiefs or signing for Richards Bay.
This despite his “old club” Marumo Gallants confirming he will be moving to Chiefs after the two clubs reached an agreement.
“Gallants confirms the departures of, among others, Ranga Chivaviro (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Katlego Otladisa (Orlando Pirates FC), Ismael Toure (Stellenbosch FC) and Lesiba Nku (Mamelodi Sundowns FC),” Gallants said in a statement on Friday.
However, the news of him being acquired by Chiefs have been met with controversy as Richards Bay have also come out to say he is their player after he signed a precontract with them.
Speaking to TimesLIVE briefly on Saturday before he dropped the call, Chivaviro claimed ignorance.
“I don’t know all of that (about him joining Chiefs or having signed for Richards Bay). I’m just like you, I only saw that (in a statement) yesterday (Friday),” that was all he said before hanging up the phone.
Attempts to get hold of him again were unsuccessful as his phone was off.
Also, attempts to get hold of Richards Bay chair Jomo Biyela and general manager James Dlamini were fruitless.
But speaking to SABC’s KwaZulu-Natal based radio station Ukhozi FM on Friday, Biyela said they have proof Chivaviro is their player after he signed a precontract with the club from the north of the province.
“We have signed him for two years with an option. We will wait for the club to unveil him and then we will follow protocol,” Biyela said.
Chiefs are yet to announce the capture of Chivaviro’s signature, but TimesLIVE has been informed the player has been training with the Naturena-based club.
The 30-year-old scored a total of 17 goals — 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the Confed Cup where Gallants made the semifinals.
However, his exploits in front of goals were not enough to save the team from relegation.
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa couldn’t be reached for comment as his phone was off.
Maphosa was sent messages and the story will be updated as soon as his comment becomes available.
