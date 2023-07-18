Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns plunder another bright talent from SuperSport United

18 July 2023 - 08:23 By Marc Strydom
A screenshot taken from a promotional video released by Mamelodi Sundowns shows new signing Thapelo Maseko being welcomed to the club.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of hugely promising left wing Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United.

Maseko, 20, was one of the players who helped light up SuperSport's attack as the Pretoria team ended a creditable third in the DStv Premiership as coach Gavin Hunt returned to the club in 2022-23.

“The wait is over! Welcome to the Yellow Nation, Thapelo Maseko,” Sundowns announced on Twitter.

Maseko was nominated for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award that was won by Downs' Cassius Mailula last season. Mailula is expected to join a US team this off-season.

The winger scored four goals in 24 Premiership games for SuperSport in 2022-23, and the same number of goals in the 38 games he played in all competitions.

Maseko's signing makes for yet another SuperSport talent plundered from Matsatsantsa by rich neighbours Sundowns.

In recent years Maphosa Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Grant Kekana and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams have exchanged SuperSport's blue for Downs' yellow.

TimesLIVE

