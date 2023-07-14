Andile Jali joins Komphela at Moroka Swallows

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has joined Moroka Swallows where he will link up with the Dube Birds' new coach Steve Komphela, who he worked with at Sundowns.
Jali has been looking for a club after his contract was not renewed by the DStv Premiership champions. He's been given a one-year contract at Swallows with an option to extend it for another year.
“I want to say thanks to people who brought me here to Moroka Swallows. I can see that I'm joining another big team that is being rebuilt.
“I feel encouraged to be here and part of Moroka Swallows.”
Jali said things won't be easy for him simply because he's being reunited with Komphela who coached him as a senior mentor at Sundowns.
“No nothing is going to be easy. I have to work hard to make the coach's job easy because if I don't work then everyone will do the same. That he's my former coach means nothing, all of us are here to work.
“I know what Swallows want and in the years that swallows are giving me I want to work harder so that I can achieve what the club wants to achieve.
“From the players that I have seen I think if we can put our minds into it, something will come up.”
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
