Kiss from FA president for World Cup winner Hermoso criticised by Spanish ministers

The Spanish soccer federation president has been criticised by government ministers for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations of their women's World Cup victory.

Hermoso was heard telling teammates afterward in the locker room she “didn't like it” in a video posted on Instagram and YouTube by El Mundo newspaper and other media outlets.

The kiss happened as Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, distributed gold medals among the team after their 1-0 victory over England on Sunday.

Hermoso later played down the incident in a statement sent to Spanish news agency EFE by the federation.