Suffering was ‘worth it’: Spain on cloud nine after World Cup win

Spain have worked for many years to achieve success on the global stage and those efforts finally paid off on Sunday when they lifted the Women's World Cup, midfielder Aitana Bonmati said after their 1-0 victory over England.

Spain exacted revenge for their quarterfinal defeat to England in last year's European Championship by winning 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney courtesy of Olga Carmona's first-half strike.

It caps a stellar year for Bonmati and eight other Barcelona players in the Spain team, as they won LaLiga and the Champions League last season.

“I have no words, I'm in shock. What we have done is remarkable, we have known how to suffer and enjoy,” Bonmati said.

“I am happy and proud. This is the dream of any soccer player. I can't ask for anything more, at a sporting level it has been an exceptional year.

“Everyone knew the goal, everyone is competitive, everyone is strong mentally. We have been working a lot years for this moment,” she added, as Spain lifted the trophy in only their third appearance in the tournament.