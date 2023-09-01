Despite the coach not being able to save Meppen avoid the axe, the German club announced that the experienced coach will remain in charge of the side.
Former Chiefs coach Middendorp secures a coaching job in Tanzania
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp is back on the African continent and has secured a new coaching job in Tanzania after a stint in his homeland.
The experienced German-born mentor has been announced as the new coach for Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate FC.
The club campaigns in the Tanzanian Premier League alongside popular Simba SC and Young Africans.
Middendorp left the continent when he dumped Moroka Swallows FC in March and joined Germany’s SV Meppen who were at the bottom of the Bundesliga 3.
Despite the coach not being able to save Meppen avoid the axe, the German club announced that the experienced coach will remain in charge of the side.
However, he was recently seen in Johannesburg watching his former club, Chiefs, beat AmaZulu FC 3-0 at FNB Stadium.
Middendorp has a long history of coaching in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) having overseen at least six teams, including two stints with Chiefs and four with Maritzburg.
Chippa United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars and Golden Arrows are other clubs he has led in the PSL.
The 64-year-old has also coached in other African countries such as Ghana where he oversaw Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.
The mentor also coached Ethiopia’s Saint George SC in 2020 before his return to Maritzburg for the fourth time.
