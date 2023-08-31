‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Like super-fit heavyweight boxers, Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena verbally sparred on Thursday ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns coach Mokwena started the trading of blows claiming he was paying a compliment to Amakhosi when he said there is someone with supernatural powers who showers them with luck.
Mokwena was referring to his statement made after his team's 2-1 Premiership win against Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on August 9, where he said in his post-match press conference he had cautioned his players at the break about their 1-0 lead that, "'Historically Kaizer Chiefs are a very lucky team'”.
Ntseki responded at the pre-MTN8 semifinals press conference at the Premier Soccer League offices on Thursday that Brazilians have also “benefited” — a term in South African football that has come to suggest decisions and circumstances falling a team's way — in their six years in succession winning the DStv Premiership.
Mokwena suggested his intended meaning was taken the wrong way when he said Chiefs were lucky.
“If you put it a bit into perspective, you go back to the statement I made and I know somebody is waiting for a headline. Somebody is waiting for a statement that they can misuse like the statement I made that 'Kaizer Chiefs are a very lucky team',” Downs' coach said.
“People took that statement and ran with it but my goodness I wish someone could say I was a lucky person. When someone says you are lucky, they are saying there is a divinity and God’s hand falls in your favour. Imagine someone says that you are chosen by God, but people want to misconstrue it.
“And I can tell you with 100% certainty that as a kid growing up in Orlando West I experienced so many games of Pirates against Chiefs. And I would understand the feeling people when Chiefs won.
“I would understand the feeling of how many games [where] you just saw God’s divine hands falling upon Kaizer Chiefs. and it is very true, God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter.
“And there is no greater compliment that could be given. You guys [the media] laugh and I am very serious.
“We are playing against a very good and well coached team.”
Ntseki responded by saying Sundowns have also benefited.
“When you have the belief and faith, luck will be on your side and I think they have benefited a lot if you look at the six years of winning the league. There were moments where they were very lucky.
“At the time when Chiefs was winning it was very normal that things at times turn out for you and if we can have that luck we would be winning the league this years and trophies.”
The second leg of the semifinal is at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23, after the upcoming Fifa international date.