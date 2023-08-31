‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Like super-fit heavyweight boxers, Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena verbally sparred on Thursday ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns coach Mokwena started the trading of blows claiming he was paying a compliment to Amakhosi when he said there is someone with supernatural powers who showers them with luck.

Mokwena was referring to his statement made after his team's 2-1 Premiership win against Chiefs at Loftus Stadium on August 9, where he said in his post-match press conference he had cautioned his players at the break about their 1-0 lead that, "'Historically Kaizer Chiefs are a very lucky team'”.

Ntseki responded at the pre-MTN8 semifinals press conference at the Premier Soccer League offices on Thursday that Brazilians have also “benefited” — a term in South African football that has come to suggest decisions and circumstances falling a team's way — in their six years in succession winning the DStv Premiership.