Safa throw its weight behind Caf's AFL

South African Football Association (Safa) has thrown its weight behind the African Football League (AFL) and the federation supports the participation of SA national team and football clubs in all Caf tournaments.

The money-spinning Caf’s AFL is expected to start on October 20 with eight selected teams from different Africa countries taking part in it.

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns are the only Premier Soccer League (PSL) club in the tournament that will see the winners take home R76m.

But reports have suggested that PSL’s board of governors has objected Sundowns’ participation in the tournament due to lack of communication from the organisers and clash of fixtures.

The other teams in the tournament will be Al Ahly (Egypt), Simba SC (Tanzania), Enyimba FC (Nigeria), Wydad AC (Morocco), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola).

But Safa has endorsed the competitions, saying they have been part of meetings where the AFL was discussed.