Sport

The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League

The Zambia coach says teams should not be hand-picked but given an equal chance to qualify for the new league

19 July 2023 - 21:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Zambia coach and former Chelsea mentor Avram Grant has criticised the idea of the highly anticipated new club competition, the African Football League (AFL), saying it will benefit a few elite clubs but not the sport as a whole on the continent...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | How far have Bafana progressed under Broos? Afcon 2023 will be a ... Sport
  3. Cosafa Cup can be Kaizer Chiefs-linked Rowan Human's time to shine Sport
  4. Billiat brilliant but perhaps arrived in the wrong era at Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  5. Banyana Banyana fighting for respect not just bigger pay days: Hilton-Smith Sport

Latest

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter streaks to British Grand Prix victory Sport
  2. The rich will keep getting richer: Avram Grant critical of African Super League Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | There is more to looking good than a snazzy new kit Sport
  4. Former SA players living the Yankee life in Major League Cricket Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned? Sport

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami