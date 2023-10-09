“But we march on and there’s no budget for pity parties. There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves.
Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns
Miguel Timm not only impressed Orlando Pirates' supporters when they successfully defended their MTN8 title on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was taken by surprise at the Bucs midfielder's reading of and ability to disturb their plans.
Pirates beat Sundowns 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 scoreline at the end of extra time to retain the trophy, winning a third successive domestic cup final and having bagged the two on offer last season.
Mokwena lamented the state of the pitch and the windy conditions that made it difficult for the Brazilians to play their normal passing game, but also said he was surprised at how Timm in particular thwarted his team's game plan.
“We couldn’t get out of their pressing in the first half because we were playing against the wind and I was caught a bit by surprise with Miguel Timm’s positional [play] on the goal kicks especially, and how high he was to try to stop us from playing [from the back],” Mokwena said.
“But I’m very proud of the players for what they did. We had a strong second half and even when we struggled and played against the wind we created two big chances. It’s football. If you leave it to the lottery of the penalties it becomes a bit difficult.
“I’m always proud of the players and if there’s anybody to be blamed it’s me. There’s no hiding, no nothing. I don’t hide, I take full responsibility. There’s nothing on the players. They always give everything and they’re such honest human beings.”
Timm and midfield partner Thabang Monare were among stand-out players for Pirates alongside goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who saved three penalties in the shootout after an intense but scrappy match ended 0-0 after extra time.
“No, penalties are penalties,” was Mokwena's reaction, when asked if he had any issues with how his players took their spot-kicks.
“How can I [criticise them] when they give their best? We let our supporters down, we let the football club down for sure. We feel it and we need to apologise for that.
'I bite my tongue': Mokwena on ref’s display in Sundowns’ cup final defeat
