‘I almost signed with Kaizer Chiefs’: Former Pirates captain Happy Jele
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has revealed he nearly signed with the Buccaneers' bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs as an apprentice.
Jele, who spent more than 16 successful years with Pirates, from his senior team debut in 2006 to his exit in 2022, trained with Amakhosi as a junior while he was in the books of Walter Stars in Mpumalanga but a deal was never concluded.
Chiefs’ loss was Pirates gain as he went on to win two league titles, two Nedbank Cups, one Telkom Knockout trophy, three MTN8 titles, two Caf Confederation Cup silver medals plus another in the Caf Champions League at Bucs.
“I almost signed with Kaizer Chiefs. We changed on the last day and the manager of the club, Bobby Motaung, knows that,” Jele said.
Happy "Magents' Jele talks about nearly joining Kaizer Chiefs, alcohol abuse by players, the brilliance of Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi, Gift "Vum-Vum" Leremi, winning trophies at Orlando Pirates, leadership and Bafana Bafana.
