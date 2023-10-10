Soccer

Banyana beat Eswatini, bow out of Cosafa women's champs

10 October 2023 - 18:22 By Sazi Hadebe
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Ntombifikile Ndlovu is challenged by Welile Ndwandwe of Eswatini in their 2023 Cosafa Women's Championship match at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
South Africa's Ntombifikile Ndlovu is challenged by Welile Ndwandwe of Eswatini in their 2023 Cosafa Women's Championship match at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A hat-trick by striker Thubelihle Shamase gave Banyana Banyana a 3-0 victory over eSwatini in their Cosafa Cup Group A match played at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

The result, however, has no impact for a makeshift Banyana team and eSwatini as they both started the match already out of the running for the semifinals after not starting well in the tournament.

Banyana suffered a 4-3 loss against Malawi in their first match on Wednesday before beating Madagascar 3-1 in their second on Saturday.

"We wanted more goals but I like the effort by my teammates. I enjoyed the tournament and it's a good experience for us young players," player-of-the-match Shamase said after the match.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said losing the first game against semifinalists Malawi was their setback but was happy to discover a few Banyana players like Shamase, who have potential to progress to the senior South African team.

READ MORE

Banyana overpower Madagascar to register first win of Cosafa Women’s Championship

A brace by Samkelisiwe Selana helped Banyana Banyana to a 3-1 win over Madagascar in their 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship clash at Dobsonville ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis says future looks bright despite losses against US

Desiree Ellis remains upbeat about the future of Banyana Banyana despite both their international friendly matches against the US ending in defeats.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ellis bemoans lapses of concentration and poor decisions as Banyana lose to US

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes poor decisions and lapses of concentration in critical moments are the reasons her side suffered a ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Banyana blessed to be part of US star and activist Rapinoe's farewell: Ellis

Banyana Banyana feel blessed to be part of the send-off of women’s football activist and one of sport's all-time greats Megan Rapinoe.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Unsung hero to orchestra conductor for Banyana World Cup star Biyana

The modest Banyana midfielder has joined Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies after a spell in Spain and playing for UWC last season
Sport
1 month ago

Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes

With the successes of national women’s teams, more companies are expected to get on board
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs to meet Usuthu in Carling Knockout Cup opening round Soccer
  3. Boks get calm Kiwi Ben O’Keefe as ref against France Rugby
  4. Execution with ball again in spotlight as Proteas prepare for Australia Cricket
  5. Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal syndrome, Ntseki admits Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival