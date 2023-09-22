Soccer

Ellis bemoans lapses of concentration and poor decisions as Banyana lose to US

22 September 2023 - 13:00
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
US forward Lynn Williams (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against South Africa in the first half at TQL Stadium.
Image: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes poor decisions and lapses of concentration at critical moments were reasons her side suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to the US on Friday.  

South Africa lost to the former world champions in an international friendly at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. 

Lynn Williams scored a brace as Trinity Rodman also found the back of the net.   

Banyana conceded the goals in just nine minutes, with the US finding the back of the net on 32, 34 and 41 minutes.  

Ellis believed everything was going according to the plan, at least for the opening 30 minutes.  

“We were really organised and also created a few chances,” she said. 

“We always speak about picking up. Looking at the first goal we didn’t pick up and [we were] marking on the wrong side and the second goal came quickly after the first.  

“Even the third one we didn’t pick up and those moments may be [because of] lapse of concentration.  

“It’s maybe the first time that Bongeka [Gamede] and Tiisetso [Makhubela] really played together as a pairing. They have played together for some minutes and it takes a while to gel,” she said.  

“But we were really good in the first 30 minutes. The lapse of concentration [hurt us] and we tried to fix it at halftime and came out looking really good, we created chances.”  

The coach said though the result was not what they were looking for, they were still able to achieve other goals they had heading into the clash.  

The two sides will meet again in another friendly in Chicago on Sunday (11.30pm, SA time).  

Ellis has spoken about the need to show improvement in that game.  

“We did say we must be organised defensively and the first 20 minutes is key,” she said.  

“We were excellent, but we have to push and stay compact and concentrated in defence a bit longer and make sure when we get the chances, we are clinical in front of goals.  

“We need to protect the ball better, rotate the ball a bit quicker.”

