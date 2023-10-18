Soccer

Riveiro confirms Orlando Pirates teen Mofokeng on trial at EPL club Wolves

18 October 2023 - 17:28
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Relebohile Mofokeng in action for Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, first leg match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium last month.
Image: by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates may play their Carling Knockout Cup last 16 clash against Cape Town Spurs on Friday without teen attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng as he is on trial at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro confirmed on Thursday 18-year-old Mofokeng, who made his Bucs debut under the coach last season, has been the subject of a possible move overseas after he impressed European scouts during Pirates' preseason tour in Spain in July. 

“I'm absolutely convinced 'Rele' is ready for whatever is coming,” Riveiro said at a Carling Knockout press conference in Johannesburg.

“He's in the proper age, maybe here [in South Africa] it looks early when he's 18, but not for me. If you follow the current situation in Europe, 17, 18, 19, 20 is a really frequent age to get your first minutes in the first team at the top teams.

“We have to little by little perhaps also change our ambition of the youngsters. When you're ready, it doesn't matter whether you're 18 or 28. If you're ready to do it you're ready. If you have the level you have the level.

“In this case, we all know the type of talent Rele is and everything is in his hands now to use this opportunity. We at Pirates are re more than happy to see Rele in this situation and hopefully he can make it and hopefully he's not the last one.”

Other than possibility of Mofokeng missing the cup tie Riveiro who won his third successive cup trophy with Bucs with their penalties MTN8 final victory against Mamelodi Sundowns a week ago, said he has 25 outfield players to choose from for the game against Spurs at Orlando Stadium.

“I can't tell you about the health of the [individual] players — as you know that's something I'm not used to telling because I think I'm not the person.

“There are some long-term injuries that are public knowledge and there's a few doubts and 50/50 players that are maybe not ready for Spurs or Tuesday's [league] game [against AmaZulu].”

Bafana Bafana striker Zakhele Lepasa is among the doubtful Pirates players after he pulled out of the national squad that drew 1-1 Ivory Coast in Abidjan on Tuesday night because on an injury. Riveiro said a late fitness test will determine whether Lepasa will part of the playing squad on Friday. 

