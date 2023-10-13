Soccer

Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m

13 October 2023 - 16:05
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
All 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000.
All 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The inaugural Carling Knockout champions will take home R6.6m, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced. 

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when the tournament was launched to much fanfare in Johannesburg, but with no announcement on the prize money. 

However, the PSL has confirmed that the purse for the tournament, which has replaced the Telkom Knockout, is R20.2m. 

The league also announced that all 16 participants will receive a participation fee of R250,000. This will go a long way for clubs run on shoestrings. 

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Usuthu in Carling Knockout Cup opening round

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to host AmaZulu in the new Carling Knockout Cup opening round at a ceremony in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Sport
3 days ago

The tournament will start on October 18 with TS Galaxy hosting Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium. The second match, two days later, will see Orlando Pirates host Cape Town Spurs at Orlando Stadium. 

Full Carling Knockout last-16 fixtures:

  • Wednesday October 18: TS Galaxy v Sundowns (7.30pm, Mbombela Stadium) 
  • Friday October 20: Pirates v CT Spurs (7.30pm, Orlando Stadium) 
  • Saturday October 21:
    • Arrows v CT City (3pm, Mpumalanga Stadium);
    • Chippa v Stellenbosch (3pm, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium);
    • Chiefs v AmaZulu (6pm, FNB Stadium); and
    • Sekhukhune v Royal AM (8.15pm, New Peter Mokaba)  
  • Sunday October 22:
    • Richards Bay v Swallows (3pm, King Zwelithini Stadium); and
    • SuperSport v Polokwane City (6pm, TUT Stadium).

 

READ MORE:

He helped me a lot: Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela on his brother Mark

Mihlali Mayambela’s face lights up when he talks about the profound impact his older brother Mark has had on his life.
Sport
7 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos slams PSL for stretching fixtures to eve of Afcon

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken another swipe at the Premier Soccer League for not heeding his call to break the current campaign ...
Sport
1 day ago

I wanted Sundowns while they were limping, or Chiefs or Pirates: Chippa coach Mammila

Chippa United's colourful coach Morgan Mammila left Johannesburg a disappointed man after the Carling Black Label Knockout draw.
Sport
1 day ago

‘Some of us drink to finish the bottle’: ex-Pirates captain Jele on alcohol problem in PSL

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has become the latest football personality to speak out about alcohol abuse in the Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pieter Coetzé, Matthew Sates land gold on first day of World Cup in Athens Sport
  2. Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m Soccer
  3. Bok coach Nienaber names strongest possible squad for World Cup quarterfinal ... Rugby
  4. Old wise heads Vermeulen and Le Roux expected to play crucial roles for Boks ... Rugby
  5. Rassie and Galthié’s paths cross again, this time in enormous World Cup ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...