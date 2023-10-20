“We are using him as a number six, but over the past few games we have had Maart playing in that position. In those games, Maart did well and we have also brought Mthethwa into the team .
“It is good competition for the number six role at the club. The young man is working hard, he is doing well and his time will come. When that time comes, he will take the number role and the older guys will have to fight to take him out of the team. It has happened with the rest of the players.
“You saw that we started the season with Given Msimango and Njabulo Nqcobo was given an opportunity and he has been doing well. The rest of the players are waiting patiently to take their chance. And also to take the jersey and be in the starting line-up.”
Chiefs have often struggled at FNB Stadium this season and Ntseki wants his players to turn the venue into a slaughter house.
“We are fully aware the last game we played at FNB Stadium we didn’t win, but that doesn’t define who we are. It will remain our home ground and at the same time we have to turn the fortunes around.
‘His time will come’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on Samkelo Zwane
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has urged young midfielder Samkelo Zwane to be patient because his time will come.
Zwane, 21, showed glimpses in central midfield last season under former coach Arthur Zwane, but has only made three appearances in all competitions this campaign under Ntseki.
Ntseki said there is stiff competition for places in midfield where the likes of established Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo, Siyethemba Sithebe and recently signed Sibongiseni Mthethwa operate.
“He has played a few games because he is a good player and competition is fair at Kaizer Chiefs,” said Ntseki as Chiefs prepared to take on AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
“We are using him as a number six, but over the past few games we have had Maart playing in that position. In those games, Maart did well and we have also brought Mthethwa into the team .
“It is good competition for the number six role at the club. The young man is working hard, he is doing well and his time will come. When that time comes, he will take the number role and the older guys will have to fight to take him out of the team. It has happened with the rest of the players.
“You saw that we started the season with Given Msimango and Njabulo Nqcobo was given an opportunity and he has been doing well. The rest of the players are waiting patiently to take their chance. And also to take the jersey and be in the starting line-up.”
Chiefs have often struggled at FNB Stadium this season and Ntseki wants his players to turn the venue into a slaughter house.
“We are fully aware the last game we played at FNB Stadium we didn’t win, but that doesn’t define who we are. It will remain our home ground and at the same time we have to turn the fortunes around.
READ MORE:
‘It’s time we turn corner’: Ntseki before Chiefs’ Carling game against Usuthu
Ntseki says wisdom of Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung is invaluable
With proper rehabilitation he can come back: Galaxy on Parker’s horror injury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos