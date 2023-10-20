Soccer

‘His time will come’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on Samkelo Zwane

20 October 2023 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has urged young midfielder Samkelo Zwane to be patient because his time will come. 

Zwane, 21, showed glimpses in central midfield last season under former coach Arthur Zwane, but has only made three appearances in all competitions this campaign under Ntseki. 

Ntseki said there is stiff competition for places in midfield where the likes of established Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo, Siyethemba Sithebe and recently signed Sibongiseni Mthethwa operate. 

“He has played a few games because he is a good player and competition is fair at Kaizer Chiefs,” said Ntseki as Chiefs prepared to take on AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). 

“We are using him as a number six, but over the past few games we have had Maart playing in that position. In those games, Maart did well and we have also brought Mthethwa into the team . 

“It is good competition for the number six role at the club. The young man is working hard, he is doing well and his time will come. When that time comes, he will take the number role and the older guys will have to fight to take him out of the team. It has happened with the rest of the players. 

“You saw that we started the season with Given Msimango and Njabulo Nqcobo was given an opportunity and he has been doing well. The rest of the players are waiting patiently to take their chance. And also to take the jersey and be in the starting line-up.” 

Chiefs have often struggled at FNB Stadium this season and Ntseki wants his players to turn the venue into a slaughter house. 

“We are fully aware the last game we played at FNB Stadium we didn’t win, but that doesn’t define who we are. It will remain our home ground and at the same time we have to turn the fortunes around. 

READ MORE:

‘It’s time we turn corner’: Ntseki before Chiefs’ Carling game against Usuthu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki sees the start of the new Carling Knockout Cup as an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to reset their unprecedented ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki says wisdom of Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung is invaluable

Kazier Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki says he taps into the wisdom of experienced club supremo Kaizer Motaung as he plots how to revive the fortunes of ...
Sport
1 day ago

With proper rehabilitation he can come back: Galaxy on Parker’s horror injury

TS Galaxy FC believe their midfielder Bernard Parker could make a comeback after his leg was broken during a game against Mamelodi Sundowns at ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Rassie Erasmus responds to supposed death threats to Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach Rugby
  2. ‘His time will come’: Chiefs coach Ntseki on Samkelo Zwane Soccer
  3. Fifa break came at wrong time, says Riveiro as Pirates prepare to take on Spurs ... Soccer
  4. A Springboks vs All Blacks World Cup final is not guaranteed: Bob Skinstad Sport
  5. Proteas will know where they stand once they confront Stokes and Co Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...