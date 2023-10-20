South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Court rules on admissibility of recording of alleged confession

20 October 2023 - 10:22 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Pretoria high court is making a ruling on whether to allow the recording of an alleged confession by one of the accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa as evidence in the trial.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus on October 26 2014. Five men are accused of his murder.

Verdict due on 3-hour audio recording of ex-miner Bongani Ntanzi’s alleged confession in Meyiwa murder trial

Bongani Ntanzi was recorded by magistrate Vivian Cronje while she was taking down his alleged confession.
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial ...
Two men 'confessed' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as where ...
