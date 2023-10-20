The Pretoria high court is making a ruling on whether to allow the recording of an alleged confession by one of the accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa as evidence in the trial.
Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus on October 26 2014. Five men are accused of his murder.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Court rules on admissibility of recording of alleged confession
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
