Chiefs part ways with Ntseki, Cavin Johnson takes over, Zwane demoted
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Molefi Ntseki four months after his appointment and experienced coach Cavin Johnson will replace him in the interim.
Chiefs also confirmed another demotion for former coach Arthur Zwane, who was one of Ntseki’s assistants.
The club said it held a meeting with the former Bafana Bafana mentor after Amakhosi’s early exit from the Carling Knockout Cup after 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
That defeat added to a string of poor results Chiefs endured under Ntseki's leadership.
“After a meeting on Monday Molefi Ntseki’s tenure as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent,” the club said.
“Given the recent run of disappointing results, the parties agreed this was the best course of action under the circumstances.
“Cavin Johnson, who recently joined Chiefs as head of the youth development academy, will take over as the first team coach on an interim basis. Assistant coach Dillon Sheppard will retain his position under Johnson.”
Chiefs said Zwane will be relegated to his former role in the development structures.
Zwane was the head coach of Amakhosi last season and after struggling to get result in the campaign was demoted to Ntseki’s No 2.
Ntseki joined Chiefs in June 2021 as head of technical and youth development.
He led the team in nine league games, won three, drew two and lost four.
Ntseki led Amakhosi to the MTN8 semifinal before they were knocked out by runners up Mamelodi Sundowns.
