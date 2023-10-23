Soccer

Chiefs part ways with Ntseki, Cavin Johnson takes over, Zwane demoted

23 October 2023 - 17:29
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Scked Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki Molefi escorted by police during the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout match against AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on 21 October 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with head coach Molefi Ntseki four months after his appointment and experienced coach Cavin Johnson will replace him in the interim.  

Chiefs also confirmed another demotion for former coach Arthur Zwane, who was one of Ntseki’s assistants.  

The club said it held a meeting with the former Bafana Bafana mentor after Amakhosi’s early exit from the Carling Knockout Cup after 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.  

That defeat added to a string of poor results Chiefs endured under Ntseki's leadership.   

“After a meeting on Monday Molefi Ntseki’s tenure as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent,” the club said.  

“Given the recent run of disappointing results, the parties agreed this was the best course of action under the circumstances.  

“Cavin Johnson, who recently joined Chiefs as head of the youth development academy, will take over as the first team coach on an interim basis. Assistant coach Dillon Sheppard will retain his position under Johnson.”  

Chiefs said Zwane will be relegated to his former role in the development structures.  

Zwane was the head coach of Amakhosi last season and after struggling to get result in the campaign was demoted to Ntseki’s No 2.  

Ntseki joined Chiefs in June 2021 as head of technical and youth development.  

He led the team in nine league games, won three, drew two and lost four.  

Ntseki led Amakhosi to the MTN8 semifinal before they were knocked out by runners up Mamelodi Sundowns.

