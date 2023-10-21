Kaizer Chiefs fans get violent as AmaZulu knock the club out of Carling Cup

Kaizer Chiefs fans reacted with violence when their club was knocked out by AmaZulu FC in the Premier Soccer League's new Carling Knockout Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs followed Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the big giants to exit the competition in the first round.

Amakhosi lost 1-0 as Usuthu defender Taariq Fielies scored the winner two minutes from time, a goal that extended Amakhosi's silverware drought to an unprecedented eight years.

Fielies's goal came when the game looked set to go to extra-time as both sides failed to create the goal scoring chances.

Chiefs supporters started throwing a few missiles towards their bench a few minutes before full time.

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki had to be escorted by the private security and a few SA police to the tunnel after the match and couldn't do his post-match interview on the field for television cameras.

Strangely, Chiefs midfielder Keegan Dolly was voted by the fans as man-of-the-match despite doing nothing impressive before he was substituted just before AmaZulu's goal.

The defeat was Chiefs' own making as they never really took advantage of being a home side as they struggled to create the openings that could have given them a chance to win this match.