Lyle Foster in care as he fights mental health issues, Burnley confirms

English Premier League club Burnley FC has confirmed that its South African striker Lyle Foster is battling mental health issues and has been placed in the care of specialists to help him with the illness.

The Bafana star player has been doing well for his club in their fight to move away from the danger zone, as he scored three goals and provided two assists in seven league outings.

However, he missed the side’s last two league matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and the English Football League Cup fixture against Everton.

Now the club has opened up about the player’s absence.

“On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle's illness,” reads a statement by the club. “Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.

“He is now in the care of specialists — giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.