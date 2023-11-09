Soccer

Lyle Foster in care as he fights mental health issues, Burnley confirms

09 November 2023 - 19:55
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Burnley striker Lyle Foster, centre, pictured with manager Vincent Kompany, right.
Image: Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

English Premier League club Burnley FC has confirmed that its South African striker Lyle Foster is battling mental health issues and has been placed in the care of specialists to help him with the illness.   

The Bafana star player has been doing well for his club in their fight to move away from the danger zone, as he scored three goals and provided two assists in seven league outings.   

However, he missed the side’s last two league matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and the English Football League Cup fixture against Everton.    

Now the club has opened up about the player’s absence.   

“On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle's illness,” reads a statement by the club. “Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.   

“He is now in the care of specialists — giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.   

“With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club, we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.   

“We ask for your understanding and to respect Lyle's privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comments until further notice.”   

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has said the club was prepared to do anything to help Foster get over issues.   

“We were very fortunate that Lyle has been open with us and from the moment he was open, we were able to act as soon as it showed signs of how severe it was for him,” Kompany said. “I think straight away the entire support team within the club just mobilised and we made sure that he could focus on his recovery.   

“I think in moments like these you have to put a human first and that’s what we did.”   

Foster was named in the Bafana preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin in Durban on Saturday, November 11, and Rwanda away from home on Tuesday, November 21.   

He is expected to be left out of coach Hugo Broos’ final squad to be named on Friday because of this latest development.   

The former Orlando Pirates striker joined Burnley in January when they were still campaigning in England’s Championship and won promotion to the big time with them.

