No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa
Out of favour Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has challenged Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to create structures supporting players who deal with crippling mental health issues.
Many sports stars have been open about battling challenges including mental health due to struggles in their careers and other personal matters.
English soccer star Dele Alli recently spoke about how he was molested by his mother’s friend as a six-year-old and started smoking and dealing drugs at seven or eight years old.
In South Africa, Springbok and former Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi opened up about his mental health issues after he was reported missing by the franchise this year.
Mabasa, 26, is a player who is going through a tough period in his career, which is at a crossroads as he has not been part of the plans at Pirates. He was loaned to Sekhukhune United last campaign, but struggled there too, scoring two goals in 18 league games.
Tshegofatso Mabasa of South Africa and Albert Kangwanda of Zambia Golden Boot Winners @Hollywoodbets #CosafaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/q5ANWDi1IY— COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) July 17, 2023
Not for the first time in his career, he again booed by his own fans playing for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, but he responded by scoring three goals and looking a threat, a performance he will hope can be a catalyst for a return to club form. He shared the Golden Boot award with Albert Kangwanda of Zambia.
The severely understrength South Africa earned the bronze medal with a penalties win over Malawi in the third-place playoff on Sunday. Zambia beat Lesotho 1-0 in the final at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Mabasa said while part of him is getting used to being booed now, fans have no idea what effect it has on players mentally.
“We are used to it by now because it happens quite a lot and it’s very important how you react,” Mabasa said.
“It happened to [Thamsanqa] Gabuza when he was at Pirates, it happened to a lot of strikers including [former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kingston] Nkantha, and not only to strikers but everyone on the pitch experiences that.
“I don’t want to say it’s a South African thing because it happens all over the world — football fans want their team to always win. It's part of the game and it requires us to be strong mentally.
“We all saw what has been happening with Dele Ali in the media too.
“I believe it’s good for footballers to seek psychologists and try to strengthen their mentality because there’s a lot we deal with and people don’t even know how it affects us.
“You are playing, you want to do your best and the next minute, they [supporters] are booing you.
“It’s a difficult position to be in as a footballer because all you want to do is to enjoy the game and do well. Mistakes happen in football. We are human at the end of the day.”
Mabasa said the problem in South Africa is PSL clubs are not well equipped to deal with such matters.
“In our league currently, I’m afraid to say, 'no' [they aren't]. We are not even close and it’s something we really need to improve on.
“I don’t know who is going to start it, but we need to help our players mentally, physically and emotionally. Because if you are not good mentally, you won’t be able to give out the performances people expect you to.
“You need to have a good support structure around you. And if you can’t find one, you must seek psychologists that can help you get through these times we are experiencing.”
Mabasa said while he has been in a dark place due to hardships in his career, he is fortunate his family understands his plight and are there to support him.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.