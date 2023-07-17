No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa

“We all saw what has been happening with Dele Ali in the media too.

“I believe it’s good for footballers to seek psychologists and try to strengthen their mentality because there’s a lot we deal with and people don’t even know how it affects us.

“You are playing, you want to do your best and the next minute, they [supporters] are booing you.

“It’s a difficult position to be in as a footballer because all you want to do is to enjoy the game and do well. Mistakes happen in football. We are human at the end of the day.”

Mabasa said the problem in South Africa is PSL clubs are not well equipped to deal with such matters.

“In our league currently, I’m afraid to say, 'no' [they aren't]. We are not even close and it’s something we really need to improve on.

“I don’t know who is going to start it, but we need to help our players mentally, physically and emotionally. Because if you are not good mentally, you won’t be able to give out the performances people expect you to.

“You need to have a good support structure around you. And if you can’t find one, you must seek psychologists that can help you get through these times we are experiencing.”

Mabasa said while he has been in a dark place due to hardships in his career, he is fortunate his family understands his plight and are there to support him.

