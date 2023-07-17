Soccer

No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa

17 July 2023 - 11:48 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana player Tshegofatso Mabasa during the 2023 Cosafa Cup third-place playoff against Malawi at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 16 2023.
Bafana Bafana player Tshegofatso Mabasa during the 2023 Cosafa Cup third-place playoff against Malawi at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 16 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Out of favour Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has challenged Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to create structures supporting players who deal with crippling mental health issues.

Many sports stars have been open about battling challenges including mental health due to struggles in their careers and other personal matters.

English soccer star Dele Alli recently spoke about how he was molested by his mother’s friend as a six-year-old and started smoking and dealing drugs at seven or eight years old.

In South Africa, Springbok and former Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi opened up about his mental health issues after he was reported missing by the franchise this year. 

Mabasa, 26, is a player who is going through a tough period in his career, which is at a crossroads as he has not been part of the plans at Pirates. He was loaned to Sekhukhune United last campaign, but struggled there too, scoring two goals in 18 league games. 

Not for the first time in his career, he again booed by his own fans playing for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, but he responded by scoring three goals and looking a threat, a performance he will hope can be a catalyst for a return to club form. He shared the Golden Boot award with Albert Kangwanda of Zambia.

The severely understrength South Africa earned the bronze medal with a penalties win over Malawi in the third-place playoff on Sunday. Zambia beat Lesotho 1-0 in the final at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Mabasa said while part of him is getting used to being booed now, fans have no idea what effect it has on players mentally.

“We are used to it by now because it happens quite a lot and it’s very important how you react,” Mabasa said.

“It happened to [Thamsanqa] Gabuza when he was at Pirates, it happened to a lot of strikers including [former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kingston] Nkantha, and not only to strikers but everyone on the pitch experiences that.

“I don’t want to say it’s a South African thing because it happens all over the world — football fans want their team to always win. It's part of the game and it requires us to be strong mentally.

Bafana Bafana take Cosafa Cup third place from Malawi on penalties

Bafana Bafana needed the penalty shoot-out, which they won 5-3, to beat Malawi for the 2023 Cosafa Cup third position at King Zwelithini Stadium in ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“We all saw what has been happening with Dele Ali in the media too.

“I believe it’s good for footballers to seek psychologists and try to strengthen their mentality because there’s a lot we deal with and people don’t even know how it affects us.

“You are playing, you want to do your best and the next minute, they [supporters] are booing you.

“It’s a difficult position to be in as a footballer because all you want to do is to enjoy the game and do well. Mistakes happen in football. We are human at the end of the day.

Mabasa said the problem in South Africa is PSL clubs are not well equipped to deal with such matters.

“In our league currently, I’m afraid to say, 'no' [they aren't]. We are not even close and it’s something we really need to improve on.

“I don’t know who is going to start it, but we need to help our players mentally, physically and emotionally. Because if you are not good mentally, you won’t be able to give out the performances people expect you to.

“You need to have a good support structure around you. And if you can’t find one, you must seek psychologists that can help you get through these times we are experiencing.”

Mabasa said while he has been in a dark place due to hardships in his career, he is fortunate his family understands his plight and are there to support him.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Over to you Bafana, 2026 is calling

It is the kind of test that this team needs to pass, preferably with flying colours, to demonstrate to South Africans that they really deserve to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

I want a team that will appreciate me: ex-Sundowns star Lesedi Kapinga

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesedi Kapinga says he wants to join a club that will appreciate him more, as the talented player looks to return ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Results in away games will be crucial: Broos says of Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualification

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says away results will be crucial in their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana drawn with nemesis team Nigeria in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in the same group as their nemesis team, Nigeria, in group C for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana seek top gear as Avram Grant arrives in Durban to push Zambia

After their struggles to get going in the Cosafa Cup group stages, Bafana Bafana will need to look past their difficulties and aim for top gear in a ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. No support for players with mental health issues at PSL clubs: Mabasa Soccer
  2. Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli Soccer
  3. I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic Sport
  4. Time is running out as Boks have plenty to resolve before World Cup Sport
  5. Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback Sport

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...