POLL | Can Kaizer Chiefs keep up winning momentum and take down Bucs in Soweto derby?

There is happiness in the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates camps as they go into the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
They both registered much-needed wins midweek, with Amakhosi beating Cape Town Spurs 3-2 to move into the DStv Premiership top eight, while Pirates also returned to winning ways by beating Sekhukhune United.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro goes into this match with a slight advantage as he has overseen three derbies in all competitions while Cavin Johnson of Chiefs will be coaching in his first derby.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
