POLL | Can Kaizer Chiefs keep up winning momentum and take down Bucs in Soweto derby?

10 November 2023 - 16:49 By TIMESLIVE
Kaizer Chiefs striker Christian Saile celebrates his goal during the DStv Premiership win over Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

There is happiness in the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates camps as they go into the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

They both registered much-needed wins midweek, with Amakhosi beating Cape Town Spurs 3-2 to move into the DStv Premiership top eight, while Pirates also returned to winning ways by beating Sekhukhune United.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro goes into this match with a slight advantage as he has overseen three derbies in all competitions while Cavin Johnson of Chiefs will be coaching in his first derby.

