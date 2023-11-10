Chiefs played against Spurs behind closed doors after the club was punished by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the unsavoury behaviour of their supporters in some matches they lost.
Petersen has played in eight matches but some of the six goals he's conceded, especially when the team tries to play from the back, has brought Khune back into the starting line-up.
Tomorrow's derby will be special for Khune as it will be the 28th he has been part of since joining Chiefs' first team from the junior ranks.
“There's three other goalkeepers I'm competing with,” was Khune's reaction when asked about the possibility of him manning the goals tomorrow.
Speaking about the match which, comes after Chiefs' poor start to the season that has led to head coach Molefi Ntseki being sacked and Cavin Johnson taking over as an interim coach, Khune said winning against Spurs and their recent league record against Pirates gives them a lot of courage.
‘The derby is back to its roots’, says Chiefs keeper Khune ahead of league showdown against rivals Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo
That he played the last match doesn't mean he will feature in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium tomorrow.
That's how Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune sees things panning out despite being in Chiefs’ goals when they beat Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday.
Chiefs have battled to settle on a keeper this season, with Khune and Brandon Petersen exchanging the role as results continue to fluctuate.
Of the 11 DStv Premiership matches played by Chiefs this season, Khune has featured in three, losing two of those games against SuperSport United and Cape Town City before winning the first one at home against Spurs on Tuesday.
Chiefs played against Spurs behind closed doors after the club was punished by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the unsavoury behaviour of their supporters in some matches they lost.
Petersen has played in eight matches but some of the six goals he's conceded, especially when the team tries to play from the back, has brought Khune back into the starting line-up.
Tomorrow's derby will be special for Khune as it will be the 28th he has been part of since joining Chiefs' first team from the junior ranks.
“There's three other goalkeepers I'm competing with,” was Khune's reaction when asked about the possibility of him manning the goals tomorrow.
Speaking about the match which, comes after Chiefs' poor start to the season that has led to head coach Molefi Ntseki being sacked and Cavin Johnson taking over as an interim coach, Khune said winning against Spurs and their recent league record against Pirates gives them a lot of courage.
“We've got five wins (in the Soweto derby in league matches) out of six in a row. So, it's starting to show that the derby is going back to its roots where it produces winners on the day.
“Even on Saturday we're looking forward to positive results that will favour us, but we know we need to dig deep.”
Khune backed Petersen to bounce back from his slump but admitted the concept of involving goalkeepers in build-up play from the back poses a big challenge, especially for those who never played in any other position other than goalkeeping.
“It is challenging but if you started playing at grassroots as an infield player it becomes easier for you. Remember, I started as defender, became a striker and then I ended up being a goalkeeper.
“I'm comfortable on my feet and you need that courage, you need that composure, you need to be decisive. Sometimes you have to be calm and comfortable on your feet. But I wouldn't blame Brandon (for struggling to play from the back) because he was developed at Ajax (Cape Town) where they had good development structures.
“I don't know whether it's pressure or decision making, but everything a goalkeeper has to go through is all mindset.
“If your mind is better on the day of the game you'll make better decisions and if it's not you won't make good decisions. But I wouldn't blame him because sometimes he gets a back pass and there's no defender opening up for him and giving better options to play out. He will improve and he'll get better and I know he will bounce back.”
Despite Chiefs losing five of their 11 matches in the Premiership, Khune believes they're not out of the race for the last trophy to be won by Amakhosi back in 2015.
“We're in this league to compete until the last whistle. We've already played 11 games and we still have a long way to go. We made a promise to our bosses we can win all our remaining matches, which people think is impossible to do.
“What can stop us from winning all our remaining games? We can't take ourselves out of the race. It's too early to say that. We keep reminding ourselves that we're a big club. That we haven't won a trophy in eight seasons doesn't take away from that. We'll continue fighting and we'll definitely change things; it's within our hands as players.”
MORE
'It’s something that appeals to me': Cavin Johnson on Chiefs' coaching job
WATCH | ‘Trust the process,’ says TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker as he works out at home
Chiefs back to winning ways against Cape Town Spurs before Soweto derby
Cape Town Spurs coach Sean Connor cautions against overhyping exciting teenager Luke Baartman
Pirates return to winning ways in the league with victory over Sekhukhune
‘The Soweto derby is like the Durban July’: Chiefs legend
Moses Mabhida Stadium to roll out the red carpet for Carling Knockout final next month
Pirates coach José Riveiro to focus on the league
'I’d rather play ugly and win the game': Pirates boss Jose Riveiro desperate for victory before Soweto derby
Who’s the boss when it comes to players and agents?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos