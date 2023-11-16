Soccer

Bafana feeling confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Benin

16 November 2023 - 14:02
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Bafana Bafana players Nkosinathi Sibisi, left, Veli Mothwa and Siyanda Xulu during the international friendly match against Namibia at Orlando Stadium on September 9.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana are high on confidence ahead of their first match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin in Durban this weekend.   

South Africa, who are aiming for a return to the global showpiece for the first time since 2010, get that mission under way against the 93rd-ranked West African country at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm). 

Bafana were hosts of 2010 World Cup, but the last time they qualified for the tournament was for Korea/Japan in 2002.   

They have missed the three World Cups since their participation on home soil, but Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa feels the current group of players assembled by coach Hugo Broos is good enough to book a ticket to the next event.   

The 2026 World Cup will be staged in Mexico, Canada and the US, where it will expanded from 32 to 48 participants with nine qualifiers from Africa, and another place available via an inter-confederation playoff.   

Mothwa believes the core of Broos' squad has been together long enough to be become bonded into a competitive outfit, as indicated by their qualification for next year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon).   

Broos’ team has gone for more than a year without a defeat, though there have been some disappointing draws in that period. The last time Bafana lost was when they were beaten 2-1 by Morocco in their Afcon qualifier in Rabat in June last year.    

“As the team the coach has assembled it’s very important [to qualify for the World Cup]. We didn’t qualify for the previous World Cup, but we want to play in that 2026 World Cup,” Mothwa said.   

“The preparations are going well, especially now with the Afcon [coming up]. I can tell you that come 2026, Bafana will be in the World Cup.”   

Mothwa has called on supporters from KwaZulu-Natal to rally behind the national team when they face Benin. Bafana have been struggling to attract crowds at venues in Gauteng.    

MORE:

