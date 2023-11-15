Soccer

Cassius Mailula out of Afcon contention for Bafana: Hugo Broos

15 November 2023 - 10:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirms Cassius Mailula will not be going to Afcon.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirms Cassius Mailula will not be going to Afcon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Toronto FC attacker Cassius Mailula will not be considered for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February. 

Mailula has only made three appearances in Major League Soccer since signing from Mamelodi Sundowns in July for Toronto, where he is an understudy to established internationals Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Deandre Kerr. 

The 22-year-old striker was on the pitch for only 68 minutes in the three matches he featured in for Toronto, and he has missed important recent Afcon qualifiers and friendly matches for Bafana. 

Speaking as South Africa prepared to take on Benin on Saturday at Moses Mabida Stadium (3pm) and Rwanda away in Fifa World Cup qualifiers, the straight-talking Broos said he is disappointed Mailula hasn’t seen much action since he moved to the US in July. 

“Not at all,” was Broos' response when asked if the 22-year-old is in the frame to make it to the Ivory Coast. 

“We followed them [Toronto] last week and I am disappointed he was not in the team. Let’s hope it will change for him next season.” 

Broos said what complicates things more for Mailula is that his season has come to an end. 

“Mailula is a problem. Competition is finished now in the US and what is he going to do? We also have problems with Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Njabulo Blom because competition has stopped and they have to train.” 

Broos again suggested Mailula was influenced by “agents” to make the move to a team that has established internationals in its attack. 

“It will be difficult because he nearly didn’t play. I know it is difficult for younger players when there is a team that tries to take them and they put some [financial] figures in front of them. 

“It is difficult to say no if the figures are much higher than what you are getting, but I am convinced it is agents who will tell you to go. Agents have to see that younger players have to play. 

“You transfer a player with 16 PSL games [for Sundowns in 2022-23] in his legs to Toronto, who have two Italian internationals like Insigne and Bernardeschi, and Canadian international Kerr, he doesn’t have much chance to play. 

“It is a pity for Mailula because the progress he made with Mamelodi Sundowns last year has been cut with a scissor. We have to wait for him for next season in America and see how he is doing.” 

Bafana are in World Cup qualifying Group C where Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho are their other opponents.

South Africa is drawn in Group E of the Afcon with Tunisia, Mali and Namibia.

READ MORE

As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’

It is a win that appears to have put the young coach on a trajectory to follow mentor Pitso Mosimane
Sport
13 hours ago

Broos hoping for better support for Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited about playing Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday as he believes the national team stands ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Evidence Makgopa replaces Lebo Mothiba as injuries frustrate Bafana

His build-up to the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals have been constantly disrupted by squad members' withdrawals, but ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | After Boks, Banyana and Sundowns, up to Proteas to cap stunning year for SA sport in 2023

Not forgetting South Africa staged two World Cups in 2023
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

‘Makgopa doing excellent job’: Riveiro gushes after striker nets Pirates’ derby winner

Evidence Makgopa boosted his chances of being drafted into the Bafana Bafana squad to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, with his goal ...
Sport
3 days ago

Broos wants a blistering start for Bafana in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana begin the bid to banish their phobia of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup when they host Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces squad for World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named the 23-man squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda later this month.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cassius Mailula out of Afcon contention for Bafana: Hugo Broos Soccer
  2. Six key battles — including, yes, SA’s World Cup history — the Proteas must win Cricket
  3. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport
  4. Bavuma needed in semifinal against Aussies if he is fit: Zondeki Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Will the rain be a pain once again for the Proteas? Sport

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...