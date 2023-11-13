Evidence Makgopa replaces Lebo Mothiba as injuries frustrate Bafana

“With the guys we have, and certainly the [other] guys will return for Afcon, [I’m confident] we will be strong enough to go to Afcon and have good results.

“Also, I’m not worried about the quality of the group now, even when those players are not there. I think we have worked on the squad depth in the last months to have other players and see them during those camps.

“I think we will not have that problem where I have to say after the game against Benin, if the results are not good, that this one was not here and that one was not here. I will not do that — I have confidence in those who are here, and I know that with these players we will have good results.”

Broos has emphasised the need to start well in the World Cup qualifiers to set the tone for the rest of the group stage.

South Africa are also drawn with Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho in Group C. The winners of the nine six-team groups qualify for the 48-team 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada an the US. The four best runners-up go into a playoff to determine one team for an inter-confederation playoff.

The Nations Cup is being staged in Ivory Coast in January and February.