Broos hoping for a better support for Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited about playing Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday as he believes the national team stands a good chance of drawing better support when they play away from Johannesburg.

The match against the 93rd-ranked Les Guépards (the Cheetahs) kicks off both teams' 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C campaign. Bafana fly to out to meet Rwanda in the rainy, 10,000-seat Stade Huye in Butare on Tuesday. Both games are at 3pm SA time.

Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho complete 64th-ranked South Africa's group.

Other than the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier Bafana played against Morocco at FNB Stadium in June their matches at the same venue or elsewhere around Johannesburg have been poorly attended.