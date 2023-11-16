Soccer

POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs hire Pitso Mosimane as coach?

16 November 2023 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
Is Pitso Mosimane the man who can change the bleak situation at Naturena?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs' performance has driven a wedge between the club and its fans, with many saying a good coach would resolve most of the team's problems.

The club has had a revolving door on coaches. So far the club has hired current coach Cavin Johnson, Molefi Ntseki and Arthur Zwane.

The legacy of the team is falling in the shadows after two league losses out of three. Football commentators seem to believe former Al Wahda FC coach Pitso Mosimane will help the team return to its glory days if he takes over the reins at Naturena, provided the team's management doesn't interfere with his job.

Chiefs are in 10th place in the 2023-24 DStv Premiership having won four, drawn two and lost six out of 12 games. 

They exited in the semifinals of the MTN8 and opening round of the Carling Knockout Cup, and realistically only have the Nedbank Cup to compete in to prevent going nine seasons without silverware. 

