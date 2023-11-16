Soccer

‘Who is a big-name player at Kaizer Chiefs right now? No-one’: Jabulani Mendu

16 November 2023 - 10:03
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabulani Mendu. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Jabulani ‘S-Curl’ Mendu has urged Kaizer Chiefs to go back to their traditional values if they are to bring back the glory days at Naturena. 

Amakhosi have been reduced to a laughing stock for rival fans as they have not laid their hands a major trophy since 2015 when they were crowned league champions. 

Mendu, who played for the club in the 2000s, said Chiefs must not allow coaches to bring their own philosophies but work around the values that worked in the past. 

As Chiefs have continued to struggle, Mamelodi Sundowns have won the league seven times, the Caf Champions League and the inaugural African Football League (AFL) this past weekend. Orlando Pirates have won three domestic cup competitions in succession. 

Mendu said Chiefs' playing philosophy needs consistency no matter who they bring in as coach and also questioned the star quality of Amakhosi's squad. 

“Any team must have values and philosophy, when you bring any coach they need to know that this team plays like this,” Mendu said. 

“Not any coach that comes to your club must come with his own philosophy because you have values of the club, because you have a track record that worked for you. 

“But what is happening at our beloved team is that every coach who comes, he comes with his own things but forgets that this club is bigger than anyone else. 

“This is one of the top teams in Africa. Who is a big-name player at Kaizer Chiefs right now? No-one.” 

Mendu said more emphasis needs to be put on motivating the players. 

“They must say, 'Guys, let’s put players out there and not the management'. Football is about the players, let’s focus more on the players by motivating them, putting them out there, giving them confidence. 

“They must talk good things about the club and let’s not focus on the negative things that the club is doing, which was the Chiefs way.” 

The realistic opportunity for Chiefs to win silverware in 2023-24 is in the Nedbank Cup as they are they are outsiders to win the DStv Premiership where Mamelodi Sundowns have established a strong lead at the summit. 

