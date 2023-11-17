Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is happy to remain at the club and continue to make a contribution in any capacity he is asked to do.
Arthur Zwane happy to serve Kaizer Chiefs in any capacity
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is happy to remain at the club and continue to make a contribution in any capacity he is asked to do.
Last season Zwane led Chiefs as their head coach and was deployed as an assistant coach to Molefi Ntseki at the beginning of the current campaign.
However, when former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki was given the boot in October, Zwane was demoted to the club’s development structures.
Speaking during the club’s event where Amakhosi’s celebrated founder and chair Kaizer Motaung was inducted in the South African Hall of Fame, he said he is happy to play a role in helping the club turn around their fortunes.
“I’m one person who has been saying there are people who are talented and there are people who are gifted, and the chair is gifted,” Zwane said.
“This is a gift no one can take away from you and most of us will want to associate ourselves with the success of this club because we know where this team comes from and where it is going.
“We will keep pushing and keep giving our best as long as we are part of the organisation and make sure we turn things around and change things for the better,” he said.
“Whether we are starting from the grassroots level or from the development to the senior team, one way or other things will change for the better.”
Chiefs are going through a difficult time in terms of success, or lack of it, on the football pitch.
The club that once enjoyed the fame of being the cup kings of South Africa have gone for an unprecedented eight seasons without winning a trophy.
Recently they have been changing coaches after nearly every season in desperate attempts to bring back the glory days.
Experienced coach Cavin Johnson is in charge of the team on an interim basis.
