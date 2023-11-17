“What our fans need is a little bit of patience,” said Motaung, adding he understands the frustration of supporters.
Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung pleads for patience from supporters
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chief supremo Kaizer Motaung has made a passionate plea for supporters to exercise patience as they look to revive the fortunes of the club.
Amakhosi have been reduced to a laughing stock by rival fans as they have not laid their hands on a major trophy since 2015 when they were crowned league champions.
This season Chiefs have blown hot and cold and are sitting in 10th spot with 14 points from 12 matches, with four wins, two draws and six losses. They are 10 points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The realistic opportunity for Chiefs to win silverware this season is in the Nedbank Cup as they are outsiders to win the DStv Premiership, where Sundowns have established a strong lead.
“What our fans need is a little bit of patience,” said Motaung, adding he understands the frustration of supporters.
“I understand what they go through in terms of being too emotional about the team not being able to achieve results. Patience should be put forward and they must understand things will not be the same. They can only get better from now on.”
Football manager Bobby Motaung agreed with his father that supporters must be patient and continue to support the players.
“It is about faith, believing in the team. I want our supporters to be patient and continue to support the team. If there is a positive spirit out there, it will help the players.
“Once we are negative to the team and technical staff, that doesn’t spread the love and peace slogan of the club. The love and peace slogan of this club has been successful.
“The culture has changed. We need to be patient, we need to give these kids an opportunity to express themselves and make mistakes. The journey is still very long.”
With Sundowns enjoying a good lead at the top of the standings, Bobby Motaung said there is still a lot to play for.
“I don't think we are at the end of the season and we are down and out. I think we are still in the running for competition for the season. Support the coach and the players. Players are the main actors but when there is fear within them it creates doubt in themselves and that is the reason you end up having bad results.”
