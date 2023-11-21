Soccer

Messi’s 2022 World Cup shirts set to fetch record price at Sotheby’s auction

21 November 2023 - 10:15 By Tommy Lund
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup in the final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup are expected to become the “most valuable collection of sports memorabilia” when bidding opens later this month, auction house Sotheby's said.

The collection includes the shirt he wore during the first half of the final in Qatar.

“The extraordinary collection is estimated in excess of $10m, with the sale poised to become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia at auction,” Sotheby's said in a statement.

“A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.”

Sotheby's declined to reveal how much of the proceeds would be donated to charity when contacted by Reuters.

Bidding for the white and sky blue shirts will be open from November 30 to December 14, coinciding with a public exhibition to showcase the collection.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Final holds the record for the highest price paid for a game-worn sports memorabilia item, fetching $10.1m last year. 

Reuters

