Messi’s 2022 World Cup shirts set to fetch record price at Sotheby’s auction

Six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup are expected to become the “most valuable collection of sports memorabilia” when bidding opens later this month, auction house Sotheby's said.

The collection includes the shirt he wore during the first half of the final in Qatar.

“The extraordinary collection is estimated in excess of $10m, with the sale poised to become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia at auction,” Sotheby's said in a statement.

“A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to UNICAS Project, led by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital with the support of Leo Messi Foundation, to meet the needs of children suffering from rare diseases.”