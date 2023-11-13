South Africa

LOOK | Kolisi family visit Inter Miami FC, gets kitted out in Messi gear

13 November 2023 - 09:00 By TimesLIVE
Rachel Kolisi thanked Inter Miami FC for the tour of their facilities on November 13 2023.
Image: Rachel Kolisi on Facebook

Rachel Kolisi has thanked Adidas and Inter Miami FC for a trip to the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of the soccer club co-owned by David Beckham.

However, they were not holding up Beckham shirts. The couple and their children were seen dressed in Lionel Messi gear and holding up a shirt with his name on the back.

The Argentinian won a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or awards this year and is considered to be the the greatest of all time.

It appears the Kolisi family are also big bans of the superstar.

@adidas @intermiamicf we can’t thank you enough for this experience 🥹❤️ Can’t wait to be back!

Posted by Rachel Kolisi on Saturday, November 11, 2023

