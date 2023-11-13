Rachel Kolisi has thanked Adidas and Inter Miami FC for a trip to the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of the soccer club co-owned by David Beckham.
However, they were not holding up Beckham shirts. The couple and their children were seen dressed in Lionel Messi gear and holding up a shirt with his name on the back.
The Argentinian won a record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or awards this year and is considered to be the the greatest of all time.
It appears the Kolisi family are also big bans of the superstar.
LOOK | Kolisi family visit Inter Miami FC, gets kitted out in Messi gear
Image: Rachel Kolisi on Facebook
