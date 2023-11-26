Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Terry Venables, the former manager of England's national soccer team and Tottenham Hotspur, has died aged 80 after an illness, his family said on Sunday.

Venables guided England to the semifinals of the 1996 European Championship on home soil before losing to Germany on penalties.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” the family said in a statement.

In addition to his spell in charge of Tottenham, during which he won the FA Cup in the 1990-91 season, he also took charge of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Barcelona in a glittering managerial career.