Ten Hag takes blame for Man United blowing another lead, Arsenal blast into last 16
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he was responsible for his side throwing away yet another lead in the Champions League after they were pegged back to a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday.
The three-time European champions blew a two-goal lead twice in Istanbul, with goalkeeper Andre Onana making two costly errors, to leave their hopes of reaching the last 16 hanging by a thread.
United are bottom of Group A with four points from five matches but still just one point adrift of Copenhagen and Galatasaray. They must beat group winners Bayern Munich on December 12 to progress.
United let a two-goal lead slip in an earlier group game in Copenhagen before losing 4-3 and Ten Hag said their inability to see games out was down to him.
“It's always me [who is to blame for throwing away leads]. I am responsible for this, but also know we are in a project,” the Dutchman told TNT Sports.
“We are in the right direction, so I know where we have to go and which steps we have to take and I'm sure we will be successful in the long term.
“If we want to stay in the Champions League, we have to win the next game.”
Ten Hag was confident they would find a way to stop conceding so many goals.
United have scored the most goals in their group with 12 but are tied with Celtic for the second-worst defensive record in this year's Champions League, with 14 scored against them.
Only Antwerp in Group H have conceded more (15).
Ten Hag's side travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League next on Saturday.
Arsenal blasted their way into the last 16 of the Champions League on a freezing night at The Emirates on Wednesday, crushing RC Lens 6-0 with goals from six different players and ensuring that they qualify top of Group B.
The home side, back in European football's biggest club competition for the first time in seven years, needed one point to secure themselves a place in the knockout stages of the competition. Instead, they swept Lens off the park to secure all three.
“Today we were really attacking and we played to dominate the game — and we achieved that. Today we were really effective,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.
The Gunners have 12 points with four wins from their five games, while Lens, who sit third with five points, can no longer reach the last 16.
Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute with a scrappy goal from Kai Havertz, their late-goal hero at Brentford on Saturday. As Lens failed to clear their lines the ball fell to Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the box and the Brazilian laid it off to Havertz who prodded it in off Lens keeper Brice Samba from close range.
Jesus doubled the lead eight minutes later, collecting a sideways pass on the edge of the box from Bukayo Saka with his left foot, deftly switching back to his right to send the defenders the wrong way, and burying his shot in the corner.
Saka drove the knife in with a third in the 23rd minute, bundling in a weakly parried ball with his body after a shot by Gabriel Martinelli, who twisted that knife four minutes later with a curled shot that left Lens goalkeeper Samba lugeing at thin air.
Some of Lens' disgusted travelling supporters began letting off flares, briefly holding up play.
Gunners captain Martin Odegaard made it five with the last kick of the first half, volleying in a long cross from Takehiro Tomiyasu charging down the right wing.
Two late goals by 19-year-old Nico Paz and Joselu gave Real Madrid a 4-2 fightback win against Napoli on Wednesday, securing the top spot in Champions League Group C with one round of matches remaining.
The 14-time champions maintained their 100% record and have 15 points from five games, eight points ahead of the Italian champions who are second on seven points, three clear of Braga in third. Union Berlin are bottom on two points after a 1-1 draw against Braga earlier on Wednesday.