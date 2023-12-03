Usuthu just could not put the ball past Galaxy shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari, who was impressive in the first half. The Rwandan keeper produced fine saves against Riaan Hanamub, Hendrick Ekstein, Mphahlele and Junior Dion.
Galaxy beat AmaZulu to shoot to Carling Knockout final
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
TS Galaxy will battle Stellenbosch FC for the Carling Knockout Cup trophy and the R6.6m winners' pay cheque in the final of the competition on December 16 after beating AmaZulu 3-2 in an exciting semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
The match produced two goals in the referee’s optional time to set up a thrilling finish at the same venue in just under two weeks' time.
The Rockets scored two goals in the first half through Lehlohonolo Mojela (second minute) and Higor Vidal scored from the penalty spot (26th) before AmaZulu pulled a goal back through Augustine Kwem (76th).
Samir Nurković all but sealed the win for coach Sead Ramović’s Galaxy in the 93rd minute. Junior Dion scored a consolation for Usuthu a minute later.
Stellies walked over Richards Bay, beating them 3-0 in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Galaxy got a dream start to the semifinal when Mojela scored moments after referee Masixole Bambiso's whistle for kickoff. The opening goal came after Mpho Mvelase won the ball from Mondli Mbanjwa and found Mojela.
The 27-year-old forward was too fast for AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and put the ball past goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.
Mojela continued to produce problems for Usuthu’s defence as Galaxy intensified their search for a second goal.
The attacker was brought down by Mothwa inside the box and won a penalty for the men from Mpumalanga. Brazilian attacking midfielder Vidal stood up to make it 2-0 to the visitors.
Though Galaxy took a 2-0 lead to the break, the scoreline did not come from a lack of trying by AmaZulu, who could have easily approached the second half at least level.
