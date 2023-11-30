Soccer

History and trophies on AmaZulu’s minds, but first they have to win a semifinal

30 November 2023 - 12:08
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Wayde Jooste during AmaZulu's Carling Knockout Cup media open day at Kings Park outer fields on in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Wade Jooste feels it is time AmaZulu won a cup competition but has warned his teammates to not look too far ahead when they still have one more hurdle to get past before contesting a cup final. 

Usuthu face TS Galaxy in their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday and Jooste says the pedigreed KwaZulu-Natal club has to justify being a candidate for the trophy by being clinical against Galaxy. 

Jooste said he is not looking far too ahead even though Usuthu have the advantage of playing both the semifinal, and final if they get there, at Moses Mabhida, which the Premier Soccer League has already announced as the venue for the last match.

“First we're just looking at the weekend game and once we get over this one then we can look to the final. But we can't look past the semifinals without even playing Galaxy yet.

“We can learn from the previous season [where AmaZulu lost 1-0 to Pirates in the final of the MTN8].

“I don't think our next game against Galaxy will be the same as the previous ones. They've obviously been watching us in these past few weeks knowing for a while now that they're playing us in the semifinal. They basically know us and we'll be prepared for them too.”

Usuthu play every competition with the pressure of ending their trophy drought that has now stretched to 32 years. The club last won a cup in 1992 when the late Clive Barker led team a famous 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the Coca-Cola Cup final at FNB Stadium.

Since then AmaZulu have lost in two cup finals — to Bidvest Wits in Nedbank Cup in 2009-10 and last year's defeat to Pirates in the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida. 

Jooste — the 32-year-old versatile right-footed former Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, Highlands Park, Pirates and Maritzburg United player — joined AmaZulu at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

He featured in both of Usuthu's Carling wins in the previous rounds against Chiefs (1-0) and Arrows (3-0), playing on the right side of coach Pablo Martin's team. He feels that using the experience of Usuthu's well-travelled senior players like Ramahlwe Mphahlele and George Maluleka, who have won cup finals with their previous teams, will be crucial. 

“It's very important to use some of the guys who have won trophies before, to use that experience to help the team in a situation like this when we are in the semifinal. To make the guys understand what is at stake for us if we do win this cup is very important.

“It's not just to say we've won a trophy but you're also making history for yourself. So it's something big and we're keen to use all our experience we have in the team to get the victory on Sunday.”

Richards Bay FC host Stellenbosch FC in the other semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday. Both matches kick off at 3pm.

