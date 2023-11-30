History and trophies on AmaZulu’s minds, but first they have to win a semifinal

“I don't think our next game against Galaxy will be the same as the previous ones. They've obviously been watching us in these past few weeks knowing for a while now that they're playing us in the semifinal. They basically know us and we'll be prepared for them too.”

Usuthu play every competition with the pressure of ending their trophy drought that has now stretched to 32 years. The club last won a cup in 1992 when the late Clive Barker led team a famous 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the Coca-Cola Cup final at FNB Stadium.

Since then AmaZulu have lost in two cup finals — to Bidvest Wits in Nedbank Cup in 2009-10 and last year's defeat to Pirates in the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida.

Jooste — the 32-year-old versatile right-footed former Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, Highlands Park, Pirates and Maritzburg United player — joined AmaZulu at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

He featured in both of Usuthu's Carling wins in the previous rounds against Chiefs (1-0) and Arrows (3-0), playing on the right side of coach Pablo Martin's team. He feels that using the experience of Usuthu's well-travelled senior players like Ramahlwe Mphahlele and George Maluleka, who have won cup finals with their previous teams, will be crucial.

“It's very important to use some of the guys who have won trophies before, to use that experience to help the team in a situation like this when we are in the semifinal. To make the guys understand what is at stake for us if we do win this cup is very important.

“It's not just to say we've won a trophy but you're also making history for yourself. So it's something big and we're keen to use all our experience we have in the team to get the victory on Sunday.”

Richards Bay FC host Stellenbosch FC in the other semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday. Both matches kick off at 3pm.