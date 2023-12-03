Soccer

Late goals earn Liverpool thrilling win against Fulham, Chelsea beat Brighton

03 December 2023 - 18:29 By Lori Ewing and Clare Lovell
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the their Premier League win against Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathtaking 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp's team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Liverpool are two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are third on 29 points, but play later on Sunday. Fulham are 14th.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham who twice clawed back from being a goal behind.

Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022. 

Also on Sunday, First Chelsea Premier League goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned the 10-man home side a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge.

World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez headed home a neat overhead kick from defender Benoit Badiashile in the 17th minute and Colwill, on loan at Brighton last season, made it two four minutes later from a Nicolas Jackson headed pass.

Chelsea looked in charge but Brighton pulled one back two minutes from the break through a curling shot by Facundo Buonanotte. Then the home side had captain Conor Gallagher sent off on the stroke of half time for a second yellow card after a sliding tackle on former Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour.

Brighton pressed Chelsea in numbers at the start of the second half but substitute James Milner could not keep up with Mykhailo Mudryk on the counter and brought him down. After a six-minute delay for a VAR check, Fernandez scored his second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Brighton's Joao Pedro made sure of a nervy final few minutes of time added on when he scored with a glancing header in the 92nd minute.

Reuters

