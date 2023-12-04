Banyana in ‘do or die’ Wafcon qualifier against Burkina Faso
It's do or die for Banyana Banyana.
They take on Burkina Faso in the second leg of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday (3pm) needing a favourable result to reach the tournament.
Banyana managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw with West Africans in the first leg in Ivory Coast last week and they take the crucial away goal into Monday’s clash in Atteridgeville. South Africa coach Desiree Ellis, though, has warned her charges that the job of qualifying for Wafcon to defend their title is far from done.
“I felt we started a bit slow, created a few chances and I thought we scored, but one of our goals was disallowed, in the first leg. Thembi [Kgatlana] was not offside, it was a rebound that Janine [Van Wyk] had taken,” the coach said.
“We have to be better. I take my hat off to the players. It was a brave performance, considering the travel [Banyana Banyana landed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and had to travel take a three-hour bus trip to Yamoussoukro] and that they have been playing back-to-back games.”
The good news for Ellis is key attacker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who did not travel with the team to Ivory Coast, will be back for the second leg to boost the home side.
The winner of the tie will advance to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
For Banyana, who beat hosts Morocco in the final in Rabat in the 2022 edition that was also staged in the North African country, qualifying for the 2024 tournament is a high priority so they can defend their title.
There is also an opportunity of a significant milestone personal milestone on the cards for veteran defender Van Wyk as she will earn her 185th cap to become the most-capped African footballer, male or female, if she is picked to play.