Banyana in ‘do or die’ Wafcon qualifier against Burkina Faso

It's do or die for Banyana Banyana.

They take on Burkina Faso in the second leg of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday (3pm) needing a favourable result to reach the tournament.

Banyana managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw with West Africans in the first leg in Ivory Coast last week and they take the crucial away goal into Monday’s clash in Atteridgeville. South Africa coach Desiree Ellis, though, has warned her charges that the job of qualifying for Wafcon to defend their title is far from done.

“I felt we started a bit slow, created a few chances and I thought we scored, but one of our goals was disallowed, in the first leg. Thembi [Kgatlana] was not offside, it was a rebound that Janine [Van Wyk] had taken,” the coach said.