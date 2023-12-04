LAST WORD
Let us examine the stuff of Mars: Poop is the scoop
The biggest problem with life on Mars, other than the obvious fact that there is none, is how to grow food in a hostile environment, says Aspasia Karras
04 December 2023 - 10:23
The biggest problem with life on Mars, other than the obvious fact that there is none, is how to grow food in a hostile environment. There are huge numbers of people whose days are now consumed by this question. And where there is research, there is a company selling you the very stuff, it transpires, that you need for your research. We humans are an inventive bunch and companies like The Martian Garden are hard at work supplying Mojave Mars Simulant - basically Martian Regolith (the layer of unconsolidated solid material covering the bedrock of a planet) - the stuff of Mars...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.