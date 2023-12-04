Pep unconcerned as Man City winless run continues in thriller against Spurs

“It's not the first time we are in this situation where we play well but results don't come.”

Of the late controversy, Guardiola refused to blame the decision for his side's failure to win.

“I make mistakes, the players make mistakes,” Guardiola said.

“It surprised me because when Erling went down, if you [blow the] whistle then it's fine. But when he stands up and continues and the ref made the gesture to play on — then after he [Haaland] makes the pass he [the ref] stops the game.

“I don't want to criticise them [the match officials]. On the touchline sometimes I lose my mind, my gesture was not proper.

“I would say we didn't draw for that. Tottenham are happy with the point, we are less happy but the performance is similar to what we have done lately.”

Injury-hit Spurs ended a three-match losing run in the league and manager Ange Postecoglou said he hoped his team were emerging from a tough period that began with a loss to Chelsea.

Injuries and suspensions have played havoc with his side after a superb start to the season, but Sunday's draw at City should send them into Thursday's home clash with West Ham United in good heart.

“I always feel that if you can get through these tough periods in the manner of staying true to the team you want to be then you come out of it stronger, irrespective of the knocks you get along the way,” the Australian said.

