Man City charged by FA over conduct towards ref Hooper in Spurs draw

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

“Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the FA said on Monday.

“It's alleged that, in the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in way which is improper.”

City have until Thursday to respond to the charge. They slipped to third in the standings after the draw, three points behind leaders Arsenal and their next fixture sees them travel to face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Reuters