Soccer

Man City charged by FA over conduct towards ref Hooper in Spurs draw

05 December 2023 - 09:51 By Trevor Stynes
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and his teammates remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and his teammates remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

“Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur,” the FA said on Monday.

“It's alleged that, in the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in way which is improper.”

City have until Thursday to respond to the charge. They slipped to third in the standings after the draw, three points behind leaders Arsenal and their next fixture sees them travel to face Aston Villa on Wednesday. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Pep unconcerned as Man City winless run continues in thriller against Spurs

Manchester City's longest winless run in the Premier League for six years is no cause for alarm, according to manager Pep Guardiola after his side's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Spurs ride slump into matchup with Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will face the stiffest test of his debut season when his side visits defending league champion Manchester ...
Sport
2 days ago

Late goals earn Liverpool thrilling win against Fulham, Chelsea beat Brighton

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathtaking 4-3 victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal beat Wolves to go four points clear at top

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League as early goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired them to a 2-1 victory at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Klopp calls on Liverpool forwards to share workload in gruelling schedule

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has told his forwards they must share the workload as they prepare to play a grueling nine games in 29 days.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Brits to lead Proteas as Wolvaardt celebrates success Down Under Cricket
  2. Banyana in ‘do or die’ Wafcon qualifier against Burkina Faso Soccer
  3. Renowned sports journo and 2010 comms head Jermaine Craig dies Sport
  4. ‘That’s very disrespectful’: Sundowns coach Mokwena calls out DRC journo Soccer
  5. Blitzboks bounce back to form as they battle to a fifth Dubai title in a row Rugby

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream