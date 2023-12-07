Footballers, sports bodies, fans, politicians and the family of respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid local organising committee communications head Jermaine Craig gathered for his send-off on Thursday.
He died on Monday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Jermaine Craig send-off
Footballers, sports bodies, fans, politicians and the family of respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid local organising committee communications head Jermaine Craig gathered for his send-off on Thursday.
He died on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tributes from footballers, sports bodies, politicians for Jermaine Craig
BBK UNPLUGGED | Farewell, Jermaine Craig, You’ll Never Walk Alone
I knew Maradona, and he was even more wonderful than I’d ever dreamed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos