Former Nigeria captain and superstar midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha says Pitso Mosimane has what it takes to coach the Super Eagles.
The former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach has again been linked to the Nigeria national team job as incumbent Jose Peseiro’s position has become fragile after a disastrous start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Nigeria are in group C with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifiers.
Mosimane has said he would love to take charge of one of the nine, and potentially 10, African teams going to the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US in 2026, and he dreams of winning an Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking an at event to celebrate 60 years of the Bundesliga in Johannesburg on Thursday night, the former Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder said there is no doubt Mosimane is one of the best coaches on the continent.
Legendary Okocha backs Pitso Mosimane to coach Nigerian Super Eagles
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Nigeria captain and superstar midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha says Pitso Mosimane has what it takes to coach the Super Eagles.
The former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach has again been linked to the Nigeria national team job as incumbent Jose Peseiro’s position has become fragile after a disastrous start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Nigeria are in group C with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifiers.
Mosimane has said he would love to take charge of one of the nine, and potentially 10, African teams going to the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US in 2026, and he dreams of winning an Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking an at event to celebrate 60 years of the Bundesliga in Johannesburg on Thursday night, the former Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder said there is no doubt Mosimane is one of the best coaches on the continent.
“Without any doubt, Pitso is one of the best African coaches and his track record is there for everybody to see,” said Okocha.
“If we can get a coach like that, he will add great value to our football because he’s got a lot of experience in Africa. I don’t know how true are the links between him and the Nigerian national team but a coach like that will be most welcome for us.”
Okocha said the current Super Eagles generation must take the team back to where it belongs.
“I don’t think we are where we are supposed to be. We have always believed we are one of the best teams in Africa. But recently we have not had the results to match our status. Because of that, we might have lost a bit of respect and fear we had during my era.
“We have young players and it is all about getting them to play as a team and not as individual superstars. This is where the work of coaches will have to come into place. Without a doubt I think we have a good team.”
Nigeria drew their opening two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe and Okocha said there is still a lot to play for.
“We didn’t get off to a good start and I think we are focusing more on the rivalry between South African and Nigeria instead of the qualifiers for the World Cup. It is a big surprise that Rwanda is topping the group and I think we should change our mindset and focus more on qualification instead of the rivalry between the two counties.”
MORE
‘Are you firing me for winning?’ — Pitso on what went wrong at Al Wahda
Pitso wary of politics around Nigeria job but says ‘that team is unbelievable’
Mosimane has talks in North America, a conversation in Europe and an eye on Asia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos