Soccer

‘Are you firing me for winning?’ — Pitso on what went wrong at Al Wahda

06 December 2023 - 15:16
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane says he and Al Wahda had the same vision of winning trophies and challenging for the league but differed in the execution needed to achieve that goal, leading to their abrupt and surprising parting of ways last month.

Mosimane’s first assignment after joining Al Wahda was in the Arab Club Champions Cup final tournament in Saudi Arabia in July and August. He steered Wahda though the group stage, beating Kuwait SC and Algeria's CR Belouizdad and losing against Morocco's Raja Casablanca. Wahda lost on penalties in the quarterfinals against Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Mosimane started the 2023-2024 domestic season winning two and losing one in the League Cup, while in the UAE Pro League he lost a game, won two, lost two and then won two before being replaced.

Given the results were decent, Mosimane's departure came as a surprise, especially as it was by far his shortest stay in a job and he had never previously not completed a season at a club.

The coach was asked, given he and his fellow technical staff and agency MT Sports screen their next “projects” meticulously, what went wrong at Wahda.

“The vision in the project was good,” Mosimane told a press conference of the South African Football Journalists’ Association.

“It was a big team that hadn’t won the league for 13 years. That presented a challenge and that’s what drew me to that place.

“So we [Mosimane and his fellow decisionmakers] were aligned in that vision. It’s a big team in Abu Dhabi.

“Inside the vision of saying we needed to win a trophy, win the league maybe, there are principles and alignment — there must be short-term, mid-term and long-term plans. And we [the club and technical staff] have to be aligned in knowing those plans.

“There’s no plan you make and it doesn’t have hurdles — you will always have hurdles. But ... there was a lack of alignment from what I think and what the team wanted, and what the team had been doing over the past 13 years when they hadn’t won the league.

“I realised we were not going in the right direction. We sat down and I asked them, ‘Are you firing me for winning? Am I leaving you for winning?’

“We did not have a good answer, both of us, that we could say to the people. But, to be honest, it was not about the results because we had won the past two games.”

‘That’s a tournament, that’s not Caf’: Pitso on the African Football League

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he battles to view the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) new African Football League (AFL) ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mosimane said it was not the vision, but the execution of it on which he differed with Al Wahda.

“When we are not aligned on how we execute within the vision, [even] as early as six [or seven league] games, I think it’s better we don’t waste each other’s time.

“We were saying, ‘You [Wahda] want to drive the vision doing one, two, three; we as a [technical] team wanted one, two, three’. So I said, ‘Look, I have to stay within what I know; always stay with my principles that have won trophies’.

“Because we have been successful for the past seven, eight years in winning trophies and they had not won [the league] for 13 years.

“So I thought we should be going ‘this way’. We liked each other. We had no problem with each other or our working.

“But when we differ in how one should do the work, the best thing for both sides is to part ways. It was good for the team. It was also good for me to come out of this as early as possible.”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly (Egypt) coach Mosimane joined Wahda having steered Saudi big three team Al-Ahli to the second tier Yelo League title and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League despite pay issues at the Jeddah club.

READ MORE

‘We need to be serious’: Pitso dissects why SA is not producing quality young players

'We have a long way to go. We need to do a lot of good things right. That’s the investment you need to do'
Sport
1 week ago

Mosimane has talks in North America, a conversation in Europe and an eye on Asia

Pitso Mosimane says he is keeping his options open on the right project for his next job destination.
Sport
1 week ago

Pitso wary of politics around Nigeria job but says ‘that team is unbelievable’

Pitso Mosimane would be excited by the prospect of coaching a Nigeria team that has world-class stars, but is wary of the notorious politics that ...
Sport
1 week ago

POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs hire Pitso Mosimane as coach?

Football commentators seem to believe former Al Wahda FC coach Pitso Mosimane will help the team return to its glory days if he takes over the reins ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs should hire Pitso, then leave him alone to do his job

If Chiefs were to appoint a coach like Pitso Mosimane, they would do well not to interfere with him
Sport
2 weeks ago

POLL | Is Rulani Mokwena the next Pitso Mosimane?

Football fans are debating whether the 36-year-old is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pitso Mosimane to become one of the most ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’

It is a win that appears to have put the young coach on a trajectory to follow mentor Pitso Mosimane
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes from footballers, sports bodies, politicians for Jermaine Craig Soccer
  2. Women’s Proteas have ‘two big games and lot to play for’ against Bangladesh Cricket
  3. Renowned sports journo and 2010 comms head Jermaine Craig dies Sport
  4. Man City charged by FA over conduct towards ref Hooper in Spurs draw Soccer
  5. Proteas balance Test priorities with T20 World Cup plans as new faces get picked Cricket

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street