Soccer

Foster, Maswanganyi, Ngezana in Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon

14 December 2023 - 13:18
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their friendly match against Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium on September 12.
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their friendly match against Democratic Republic of Congo at Orlando Stadium on September 12.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana and Burnley FC star Lyle Foster has been included in coach Hugo Broos's preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year.

Broos, announcing his 50-man initial squad, said he will have a tough task trimming it to to 23 before the tournament takes place from January 13 to February 11.

Foster has been out of action since the beginning of November after he was put in care of specialists over mental health issues by his English Premier League club Burnley.

The 23-year-old striker also had to pull out of Bafana's crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in November.

Despite Broos hitting out at US-based Njabulo Blom for a “poor attitude”, the coach has included the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder in his preliminary squad.

The coach also included defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who has reportedly been performing well for Romanian club FCSB.

Also included was Orlando Pirates playmaking star Patrick Maswanganyi, who will be hoping to finally break into Broos’ team having got the nod for a preliminary squad previously.

Broos’s squad will assemble on January 4 and travel to Stellenbosch for a training camp that will be held in the Western Cape town until January 9, Safa has said.

The federation said Bafana will play a training match against Lesotho behind closed doors at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville before departing for Ivory Coast on January 11. 

Bafana preliminary squad 

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (Orlando Pirates) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) 

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates) Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Thabiso Monyane (Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs) Bradley Cross (Golden Arrows), Thapelo Maseko (Sundowns), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Thapelo Xoki (Pirates), Themba Mantshiyane (Arrows), Ime Okon (SuperSport), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns) Terrence Mashego (Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch) 

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns) Grant Margeman (SuperSport), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis), Miguel Timm (Pirates), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Chiefs), Bathusi Aubaas (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Chippa United) Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela) Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu) Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates) Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy)

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol FC), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Pirates), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC), Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)

READ MORE:

Sundowns legend Mudau happy as Shalulile passes him on PSL scoring list

With his late goal in Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-0 win over Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday night, Peter Shalulile marked a significant personal milestone of ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SAZI HADEBE | Another year and Safa still a stumbling block instead of supporter

Banyana shot the lights out in 2023, despite Safa’s lack of support, while Bafana continue to be set up to fail by the governing body
Sport
16 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past Spurs to 11th straight Premiership win

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to an 11th successive DStv Premiership victory, beating last-placed Cape Town Spurs 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Messi v Ronaldo — Inter Miami to take on Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will play two matches in Saudi Arabia early next year including one against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo and his club ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal action by promoters stops new Boxing SA board from taking office Sport
  2. Plummer happy she’s leaving Proteas in better place after tight series in ... Sport
  3. Promoters win round one as court orders new Boxing SA board out Sport
  4. Hendricks and Markram steer Proteas to rain-affected T20 win against India Cricket
  5. Desiree Ellis wins coach prize at Caf Awards, Osimhen is Player of the Year Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...