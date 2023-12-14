The coach also included defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who has reportedly been performing well for Romanian club FCSB.
Foster, Maswanganyi, Ngezana in Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana and Burnley FC star Lyle Foster has been included in coach Hugo Broos's preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year.
Broos, announcing his 50-man initial squad, said he will have a tough task trimming it to to 23 before the tournament takes place from January 13 to February 11.
Foster has been out of action since the beginning of November after he was put in care of specialists over mental health issues by his English Premier League club Burnley.
The 23-year-old striker also had to pull out of Bafana's crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in November.
Despite Broos hitting out at US-based Njabulo Blom for a “poor attitude”, the coach has included the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder in his preliminary squad.
The coach also included defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who has reportedly been performing well for Romanian club FCSB.
Also included was Orlando Pirates playmaking star Patrick Maswanganyi, who will be hoping to finally break into Broos’ team having got the nod for a preliminary squad previously.
Broos’s squad will assemble on January 4 and travel to Stellenbosch for a training camp that will be held in the Western Cape town until January 9, Safa has said.
The federation said Bafana will play a training match against Lesotho behind closed doors at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville before departing for Ivory Coast on January 11.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Melusi Buthelezi (Orlando Pirates) Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Grant Kekana (Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates) Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Thabiso Monyane (Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs) Bradley Cross (Golden Arrows), Thapelo Maseko (Sundowns), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Thapelo Xoki (Pirates), Themba Mantshiyane (Arrows), Ime Okon (SuperSport), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns) Terrence Mashego (Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch)
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns) Grant Margeman (SuperSport), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis), Miguel Timm (Pirates), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Chiefs), Bathusi Aubaas (Sundowns), Goodman Mosele (Chippa United) Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela) Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu) Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates) Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy)
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol FC), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Pirates), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC), Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
