Sundowns ‘in desperate need of a holiday’: Mokwena after draw against City

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his team's punishing schedule played a role in their 100% record in the DStv Premiership coming to an end in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Downs' coach said elements of fatigue led to some mistakes as Sundowns' frenetic schedule across six competitions in 2023-24, and City's milder one, benefited the Citizens. Mokwena felt Sundowns still edged the encounter, even though they could not win.

He admitted Sunday's clash was an exciting one against “a very difficult team to play against”.

“They’re a good team with a good coach and they’ve got some good players,” Mokwena said.

“It was a very competitive game, made even more competitive by the fact that they had quite a few advantages, their last game being on December 8 and we just came back from Egypt [Sundowns beat Pyramids FC 1-0 in Cairo in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday] a few days ago.